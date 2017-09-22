Support for single-payer PLUMMETS in new poll when Americans find out what it actually means…AND MORE!

They first report that Americans are almost equally divided on it:

The public is divided over a single-payer health care system, with 47 percent favoring such an approach and 46 percent opposing it.

But then in the very next paragraph…

But when supporters are told that all health care costs would be covered under a single-payer system — but that it would eliminate employer plans and that there would be only one government plan — the numbers move to 36 percent favor, 55 percent oppose.

LOL! When Americans find out just how craptastic single-payer really is, support plummets!