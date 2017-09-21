Newsvine

Was Samantha Power illegally spying for Obama?

With little need for intelligence reports to do her job, former Obama United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power had an abnormally ravenous appetite for spying, especially when it came to Americans.

According to Fox News:

Samantha Power, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was 'unmasking' at such a rapid pace in the final months of the Obama administration that she averaged more than one request for every working day in 2016 – and even sought information in the days leading up to President Trump’s inauguration,

 

