What passes for 'journalism' over at Hillary Clinton's Verrit.com

Seeded by Patriot 8888
Seeded on Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:40 AM
Verrit.com, Hillary Clinton's purportedly revolutionary new platform website for all her 65.8 million adoring followers, bills itself as news source with "an unwavering commitment to truth and facts."

Well, here's what passes for truth and facts,

FAKE: Hillary Clinton is "unlikable."

FACT: Anyone who knows Hillary Clinton personally knows she is a compassionate, smart, funny and eminently likable person. She is widely admired. She is respected by some of the most accomplished people on the planet. She won the popular vote.

A vicious assault on her character distorted perceptions of who she really is, causing people to despise her and to spew venom at her with no regard for the truth. Rejecting the injustice of a grotesque caricature of a dedicated public servant should be a mission for any American who cares about the future.

 

