This Mueller Thing Will End in Tears (for Liberals)

If you are liberal and a faithful reader of The New York Times, you think that the Watergate campaign to take out President Nixon was America at its best. Imagine! A president covering up the criminal misdeeds of his underlings!

But the liberal knows that the Republican witch hunt of President Clinton was America at its worst. Here was a president that eliminated the deficit and produced the best economy in 50 years. And Republicans wanted to make it all about a blue dress.

Speaking as your average racist sexist homophobe, I’d say that the salient feature of both cooked-up scandals, no matter who was the villain and who was the innocent, was that the liberal ruling class got to impose its narrative. It wrote the history that that Nixon’s peccadillos were monstrous, but that Clinton’s were not. Pretty good gig if you can get it.

Obviously liberals think that with the Mueller investigation going for a grand jury they can do a repeat of the Watergate experience and drive from office another president they hate.