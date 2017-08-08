Newsvine

Dem Senator Says Trump Is 'Bullying' Him

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal claimed Monday that President Trump is “bullying” him.

Blumenthal appeared on CNN early Monday morning where he claimed that Trump was “weaponizing” the Department of Justice to go after leakers, prompting Trump to punch back at Blumenthal over Twitter. Trump ripped Blumenthal for falsely claiming to have served in Vietnam, calling the senator “a phony Vietnam con artist!”

