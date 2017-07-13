Junior Gets Caught in the Rat Trap

Donald Trump Junior is caught up in what appears to be the most intricate rat trap ever seen. And something is rotten in the state of Denmark, folks.

Now it's not just any rat trap, mind you. It appears to be a carefully constructed trap laid by the biggest rats of them all: the DemocRATS. As the story has unfolded, we learn more and more each day about the intricacies of the set up. And yes, I do mean set up. As reported by The Hill, the Obama DOJ let the Russian attorney in the US in October 2015:

"The Russian lawyer who penetrated Donald Trump’s inner circle was initially cleared into the United States by the Justice Department under “extraordinary circumstances” before she embarked on a lobbying campaign last year that ensnared the president’s eldest son, members of Congress, journalists and State Department officials, according to court and Justice Department documents and interviews. This revelation means it was the Obama Justice Department that enabled the newest and most intriguing figure in the Russia-Trump investigation to enter the country without a visa.

But in an interview with NBC News earlier this week, Veselnitskaya acknowledged her contacts with Trump Jr. and in Washington were part of a lobbying campaign to get members of Congress and American political figures to see "the real circumstances behind the Magnitsky Act.”That work was a far cry from the narrow reason the U.S. government initially gave for allowing Veselnitskaya into the U.S. in late 2015, according to federal court records.The Moscow lawyer had been turned down for a visa to enter the U.S. lawfully but then was granted special immigration parole by then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for the limited purpose of helping a company owned by Russian businessman Denis Katsyv, her client, defend itself against a Justice Department asset forfeiture case in federal court in New York City."

What??? No visa? Special dispensation? The plot thickens. Now common sense tells you that she was not here to meet with the son of the soon-to-be-confirmed GOP Candidate. Snicker.............. Her temporary entrance to the US was granted from Oct 2015 - January 2016 under pretense:

Loretta Lynch............again. Trump was not given a shot to win and was supposed to be beat in a landslide in November 2016 by Hillary Clinton. WTF was this Russian Attorney even doing meeting with the Trump team to lobby the Magnitsky Act? Now we need an investigation as to the real reason she was allowed permission into the US.

The meeting took place in June 2016, a full six months after the expiration of her temporary entrance into the US. Now where's the tie-in with the Magnitsky Act??? Another can of worms since her entree to the US was never based on this lobbying. She could not get into the US via normal channels and needed special dispensation direct from Loretta Lynch??

"Justice Department and State Department officials could not immediately explain how the Russian lawyer was still in the country in June for the meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and the events in Washington D.C.

Maybe Washington is a "sanctuary for Russian operatives" City?

We look forward to the hearing where Lynch has to explain how she gave this "russian operative" special access to America, then lost track of her, only to discover her again via NSA intercepts, trying to pitch Magnitsky Act repeal to Trump Jr."

http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-12/why-did-loretta-lynch-grant-trump-jrs-russian-lawyer-special-visa-enter-america

So many questions. So many investigations. The plot thickens folks.