President Trump was given a rapturous welcome as he arrived in Poland, with huge crowds turning out to cheer his public address at the site of the Warsaw Uprising memorial in Warsaw.
Before President Trump’s arrival, Law and Justice Party representative Dominik Tarczynski had predicted the welcome was “going to be huge – absolutely huge”.
PICTURES: President Trump's Speech Receives Rapturous Reception in Poland
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 9:49 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment