Obama goes full jacka** in desperate attempt to stay relevant

Barack Obama just couldn’t help himself. As President Donald Trump took steps to withdraw from the Paris climate accords, undoing one of Obama’s most egregious executive overreaches, the former president released a statement criticizing Trump.

“The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said. “But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way …”

Barack Obama just couldn’t help himself. As President Donald Trump took steps to withdraw from the Paris climate accords, undoing one of Obama’s most egregious executive overreaches, the former president released a statement criticizing Trump. “The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created,” Obama said. “But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way …”