The Most Abused President in History

Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: American Thinker
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 9:36 AM
There's no doubt that President Trump is the most abused president in modern history – more so than George W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, and Richard Nixon, all of whom caught their share of flak.

It's clear that the left is grasping at straws and has now descended into name-calling, the lowest form of rhetoric.  If the attacks were based on substance, they might be taken seriously.  But "crazy lunatic"?  That is the stuff of an affronted seven-year-old, not of an educated adult.

Now that Russiagate has unraveled and "collusion" has gained little traction, what's next?  More name-calling, accompanied by an endless string of groundless charges, all of them the purported basis for impeachment – everything from continuing refusal to release his tax returns to receiving "foreign emoluments."

