Two major immigration enforcement bills are expected to go before the U.S. House this week for a vote – including “Kate’s Law” and a sanctuary city de-funding bill. Passage of these important bills will help deliver on campaign promises made by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress made during the last election cycle.
'Kate's Law,' 'Sanctuary City De-funding' Bills Going to House Vote
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:08 AM
