Second Dem Made 'Queasy' By Lynch Interference In Clinton Email Investigation

View Original Article: Daily Caller
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said on Sunday that Loretta Lynch’s reported directive to former FBI Director James Comey to mislead the public about the Clinton email investigation gives him a “queasy feeling,” echoing similar comments from Comey and Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein.

“You know, I think Senator Feinstein’s comment, I would agree with. It does give me a queasy feeling as well,” said Schiff, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, in an interview on CNN. 

