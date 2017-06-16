Rather than wasting resources on investigating Trump, the GOP says the special counsel must look into whether former attorney general Loretta Lynch meddled with the FBI’s criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server. Comey testified that Lynch told him to downplay the seriousness of the FBI’s email server investigation.
Republicans Go On Offensive Against Mueller; Call For 'Special Counsel' To Investigate AG Lynch
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:10 AM
