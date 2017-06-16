An Obama-era immigration program intended to protect parents of U.S. citizens and legal residents from deportation has been formally cancelled, fulfilling a key campaign promise from President Donald Trump, the Homeland Security Department announced late Thursday.
Homeland Security John Kelly formally revoked a policy memo that created the Deferred Action for Parents of Americans program. The revocation came on the fifth anniversary of another effort that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.
BREAKING!! TRUMP RESCINDS OBAMA'S AMNESTY PROGRAM!!!
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:54 AM
