getting confirmation that a person thought to be the shooter asked another congressman if those were “Republicans or Democrats” playing.
Shortly after that the shooting began. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., told Fox News he left just before the shooting. As he walked to his car, a man asked DeSantis if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing. About three minutes the shooting began, DeSantis said.
Shooting at GOP baseball practice. Steve Scalise shot. Shooter asked if it was "Republicans or Democrats" playing
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:34 AM
