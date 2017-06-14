Newsvine

Shooting at GOP baseball practice. Steve Scalise shot. Shooter asked if it was "Republicans or Democrats" playing

getting confirmation that a person thought to be the shooter asked another congressman if those were “Republicans or Democrats” playing.

Shortly after that the shooting began. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., told Fox News he left just before the shooting. As he walked to his car, a man asked DeSantis if it was Republicans or Democrats practicing. About three minutes the shooting began, DeSantis said.

