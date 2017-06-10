Democrats, please stop trying to fake populist authenticity by swearing

It’s not the swearing, of which I’m an enthusiastic practitioner, that grates. It’s the fakery of swearing for political effect. “Trump envy,” Dan McLaughlin calls it, although I think you could also call it “Hillary anxiety.” Clinton was a scripted robotic character even by the standards of programmatic establishment politicians. Her stiffness made Trump’s perceived authenticity even starker by comparison, which may have made a difference to his razor-thin margins in Florida and Michigan. Democrats aren’t going to get out-blue-collared as easily next time, which is why everyone from Tom Perez to Kamala Harris to Gillibrand, especially, has been F- and S-bombing their way across America this spring. You’re not really angry about what’s going on if you’re letting political politesse stifle your expressions of four-letter rage.