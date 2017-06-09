Chris Matthews: Trump-Russia collusion theories 'came apart' during James Comey testimony

The host of “Hardball” told his peers on Thursday that President Donald Trump can rest easy on one issue favored by his critics — the idea that his presidential campaign worked with Russian state actors to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He said such theories “came apart,” even if other criticisms of the president remain.

“The big story to me has always been … the assumption of the critics of the president — of his pursuers, you might say — is that somewhere along the line in the last year the president had something to do with colluding with the Russians, something to [give] a helping hand, encouraging them, feeding their desire to affect the decision in some way,” Mr. Matthews said, the Daily Caller reported. “And yet, what came apart this morning was that theory in two regards.”