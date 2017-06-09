Good News: Trump Nominates New Set of Federal Judges, Including Three to Influential Circuit Courts

With much of the media is fixated on Russia, Comey, and potential obstruction, other goings-on inside the Beltway are getting relatively scant attention. The White House is ramping up its focus on rebuilding US infrastructure (a common Trump campaign refrain), Republican Senators may be forging ahead with some progress on desperately-needed reforms to Obamacare's failing status quo, and the president has unveiled another substantial roster of nominees to fill federal court vacancies. Three names on the list are slated to serve on important and influent circuit courts of appeal -- including a woman Trump has tapped to assume Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch's seat on the Tenth Circuit. Details: