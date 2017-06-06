This is a defining feature of the Trump administration: While scandal and squabble, palace intrigue and provocative tweets suck much of the oxygen out of the room ― and leave the impression of mass government disfunction ― a wide array of fundamentally Trump-minded reform is taking place.
Huffington Post: Trump 'Has Fundamentally Changed The Country' While Left Chases Russia Conspiracies
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 3:32 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment