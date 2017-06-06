BREAKING! FBI NABS LEAKER!!! — [UPDATED]

Reality Winner?! Is that a codename for Trump!? Apparently she leaked to The Intercept a story that they published this morning – she was charged just hours after.

A criminal complaint was filed in the Southern District of Georgia today charging Reality Leigh Winner, 25, a federal contractor from Augusta, Georgia, with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet, in violation of 18 U.S.C. Section 793(e).

Winner was arrested by the FBI at her home on Saturday, June 3, and appeared in federal court in Augusta this afternoon.