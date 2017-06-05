Democrats Are Asking Hillary Clinton to Step out of the Spotlight

Democrats are reportedly fed up with Hillary Clinton’s litany of excuses for losing the 2016 election and are asking her to step out of the limelight.
The consensus among former Clinton aides, former Obama aides, and Democratic strategists is that Clinton’s remarks blaming the Democratic National Committee and others for her election loss are hurting her image and the image of the Democratic Party, the Hill reported.
