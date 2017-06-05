Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 80 Seeds: 6857 Comments: 47787 Since: Mar 2010

Democrats Are Asking Hillary Clinton to Step out of the Spotlight

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: Breitbart.com
Seeded on Mon Jun 5, 2017 8:38 AM
Discuss:

Democrats are reportedly fed up with Hillary Clinton’s litany of excuses for losing the 2016 election and are asking her to step out of the limelight.

The consensus among former Clinton aides, former Obama aides, and Democratic strategists is that Clinton’s remarks blaming the Democratic National Committee and others for her election loss are hurting her image and the image of the Democratic Party, the Hill reported.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor