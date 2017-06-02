LOSING IT: Total liberal MELTDOWN over Trump's Paris climate accord nullification demonstrates extreme derangement of climate change cultists

As expected, fanatical climate change cultists are totally melting down in another irrational, emotionally charged frenzy over President Trump‘s correct decision to pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord scam, a genocidal attack on Mother Nature and all plant life across our planet.

The Paris climate accord is nothing but a big government scam concocted via a combination of junk science and outlandish greed on the part of globalists (such as Al Gore) who profit from climate change hysteria.

Grabien News has collected and posted the 11 most insane reactions by fanatical climate change lunatics, and it’s a list that will have you rolling on the floor with laughter. Remember, these are all the very same people who weren’t bothered in the least when Obama laundered $1+ billion in cash and delivered it on a cargo plane to the Iranian regime that will use the money to build nuclear weapons. These are all the same media sources that said nothing when Obama’s DOJ mafia boss Eric Holder ran an international gun running operation (Operation Fast and Furious) in order to unleash mass gun violence so that Obama could call for eliminating the Second Amendment.