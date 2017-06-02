Newsvine

Kathy Griffin: Trump is 'trying to ruin my life' after photo scandal

Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 10:32 AM
Kathy Griffin is fighting back against the abuse and "death threats" she has received in light of controversial images released earlier this week that showed the comedian holding up a bloody head resembling that of President Donald Trump.

In a news conference on Friday, Griffin's attorney Lisa Bloom accused Trump and his family of "using their power to target her."

"If you don't stand up, you get run over," Griffin said. "What's happening to me has never happened in this great country. A sitting president of the U.S. ... is personally trying to ruin my life forever."

Bloom said the comedian was contacted by the U.S. Secret Service and said she has retained a criminal lawyer.

"As a result of the first family bullying her, she has been vilified, getting death threats, fired from multiple jobs and had multiple events canceled," Bloom said.

