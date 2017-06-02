Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 80 Seeds: 6848 Comments: 47727 Since: Mar 2010

The BEST Global Liberal Meltdown tweets over Trump schlonging the Paris treaty!!

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: The Right Scoop
Seeded on Fri Jun 2, 2017 10:22 AM
Discuss:

OK, so liberals are absolutely imploding over Trump pulling us out of the Paris Climate Hoax Treaty. We tried to find the best tweets for you to peruse and laugh over – ENJOY!!

Yes, GE CEO, that’s what we want. We don’t want government intervention, do it on your own. And if you become inefficient then someone else will replace you.

Elon Musk is headin’ for the hills!!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor