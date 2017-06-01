The former director of data science at the Democratic National Committee blasted Hillary Clinton on Twitter after she tried to blame the DNC for her electoral defeat.
Clinton claimed Wednesday that the DNC fell far behind the RNC in terms of voter and data analysis, saying the DNC’s data was “mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong.”
DNC Data Director: Hillary Claims Are 'F**king Bulls**t'
