Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 80 Seeds: 6841 Comments: 47690 Since: Mar 2010

Melania Trump Rips Kathy Griffin: Beheading Photo 'Makes You Wonder About Mental Health'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: Breitbart.com
Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 11:43 AM
Discuss:

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Melania Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.” .........

The image also reportedly led the U.S. Secret Service to open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the photo shoot.........

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor