Melania Trump Rips Kathy Griffin: Beheading Photo 'Makes You Wonder About Mental Health'

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Melania Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.” .........
The image also reportedly led the U.S. Secret Service to open an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the photo shoot.........
