Dershowitz Calls Special Counsel Mueller Good News For Trump: "He's Going To Find No Crime"

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRealClearPolitics
Seeded on Mon May 22, 2017 10:00 AM
Legal eagle Alan Dershowitz believes special counsel Robert Mueller will be good news for President Trump. "He's going to find no crime," Dershowitz predicted."Political wrongdoing, but it's just not a crime," he said. "Nobody can point me to a statute that would be violated. And a prosecutor is only allowed to look for evidence of a federal crime.""Nobody can point me to a statute that would be violated. And a prosecutor is only allowed to look for evidence of a federal crime. And the reason I think Trump may benefit from this is this will be a secret proceeding. Mueller is a very honorable guy, so he's not going to leak anything. And in the end, he's going to find no crime," Dershowitz said.

