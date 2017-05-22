Legal eagle Alan Dershowitz believes special counsel Robert Mueller will be good news for President Trump. "He's going to find no crime," Dershowitz predicted."Political wrongdoing, but it's just not a crime," he said. "Nobody can point me to a statute that would be violated. And a prosecutor is only allowed to look for evidence of a federal crime.""Nobody can point me to a statute that would be violated. And a prosecutor is only allowed to look for evidence of a federal crime. And the reason I think Trump may benefit from this is this will be a secret proceeding. Mueller is a very honorable guy, so he's not going to leak anything. And in the end, he's going to find no crime," Dershowitz said.
Dershowitz Calls Special Counsel Mueller Good News For Trump: "He's Going To Find No Crime"
