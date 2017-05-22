Saturday, an anonymous person who works in Washington DC, alleged on 4Chan’s /pol/ subgroup that high-ranking current and former Democratic Party officials are terrified of the Seth Rich murder investigation.
This comes after internet entrepreneur and hacker, Kim DotCom, admitted on Saturday that he was part of an operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to Wikileaks.
Breaking: 'Complete Panic' at Highest Levels of DNC Over Kim DotCom's Seth Rich Announcement
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon May 22, 2017 9:39 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment