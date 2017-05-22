Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 80 Seeds: 6837 Comments: 47642 Since: Mar 2010

Breaking: 'Complete Panic' at Highest Levels of DNC Over Kim DotCom's Seth Rich Announcement

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: The Gateway Pundit
Seeded on Mon May 22, 2017 9:39 AM
Discuss:

Saturday, an anonymous person who works in Washington DC, alleged on 4Chan’s /pol/ subgroup that high-ranking current and former Democratic Party officials are terrified of the Seth Rich murder investigation.

This comes after internet entrepreneur and hacker, Kim DotCom, admitted on Saturday that he was part of an operation along with Seth Rich to get stolen DNC emails to Wikileaks.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor