James Woods Reminds Obama Why He's Really Not The Person To Call Trump A 'Bullsh----er"

Actor James Woods is not only a prolific Twitter presence, he’s a staunch conservative who’s not afraid to put his views out there and stand up for principles.

Today, he skewered former President Barack Obama with a brilliant tweet after Obama criticized President Donald Trump.

Obama was asked his opinion about Trump. Now in the same situation, George W. Bush always declined to impugn Obama, although he had plenty of cause, not the least of which was Obama always falsely blaming him for virtually every problem of the Obama administration.