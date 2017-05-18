Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 80 Seeds: 6834 Comments: 47613 Since: Mar 2010

The special prosecutor: Democrats, be careful what you wish for

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONAmerican Thinker
Seeded on Thu May 18, 2017 10:29 AM
Discuss:

Yesterday, Deputy A.G. Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as the special counsel, with full federal attorney powers, in the investigation of Russian interference in the electoral process of 2016.  At this point, Mueller has been given unlimited time and the ability to follow any related pathways regarding the scope and breadth of the Russian investigation.  But, as anyone familiar with recent history may remember, any special prosecutor may venture down paths not originally contemplated, as Bill Clinton could attest.

For Donald Trump, this deck of cards provides many possible outcomes.  Trump, not a seasoned politician, has created many unforced errors during his four months in office.  All his accomplishments have received scant coverage by the media (not willing to give him credit) as his tweets, hyperbole, and misstatements have overshadowed his agenda.  His private conversation with James Comey, which led to a purported memo partially leaked to the New York Times, was the kind of error that increased the pressure upon Rosenstein to appoint Mueller.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor