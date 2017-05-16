Newsvine

New Liberal Feminist Marriage Craze "Sologamy" Has Women Marrying Themselves

It’s incredible how liberal goofballs manage to outdo themselves on a regular basis.

Just when you think they’ve run out of ways to make an absolute mockery of the human race, they find new ones that are more outrageous and offensive than the last.

And the latest—sologamy, as it’s being called – is no exception.

Apparently, people are now marrying themselves. Well, more specifically, sad, bitter feminists with a millennial-like flare for narcissism are marrying themselves after sticking it to The Patriarchy by choosing to put their careers ahead of their personal lives.

