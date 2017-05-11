Trump Woke Up This Morning To FANTASTIC News, Another Promise Kept!

Today, some fantastic news broke about manufacturing jobs.

ob creation in manufacturing gained strength to start the spring, as both job vacancies and hires hit the highest marks of the recovery.

Manufacturing job openings rose to 394,000 in March, the Department of Labor reported Tuesday, matching the highest level since April of 2006. At the same time, actual hires in the manufacturing sector jumped to 322,000, a level not seen since the early months of the recession, when manufacturing hiring fell of a cliff.