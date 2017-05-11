Colbert Audience Cheers News of James Comey's Firing

Stephen Colbert's "Late Show" audience initially cheered loudly on Tuesday at the announcement that President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey minutes earlier, visibly vexing the comedian.

Presumably, the left-leaning audience thought this was positive news ever since Comey angered Democrats with his late-October letter to Congress announcing the discovery of emails related to Hillary Clinton's email scandal. Clinton herself has cast blame on Comey for costing her the election.