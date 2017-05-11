Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6828 Comments: 47511 Since: Mar 2010

MSNBC host FORCES Maxine Waters to explain her hypocrisy on Trump firing Comey and it's AWESOME

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: The Right Scoop
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 4:53 AM
Discuss:

MSNBC host today had Maxine Waters twisting herself into a pretzel to explain why a man she said wasn’t credible earlier this year shouldn’t have been fired by Trump......

But honestly, he did a great job holding her feet to the fire on her blatant hypocrisy. I mean she agreed that Hillary should have fired Comey, but not Trump? She just said he wasn’t credible in January. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor