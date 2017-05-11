Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6828 Comments: 47511 Since: Mar 2010

REPORT: Justice Department FLATLY DENIES Comey requested more resources for Russia probe

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: The Right Scoop
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 4:48 AM
Discuss:

Racing around social media right now is a report from the NY Times that just days before Comey was fired, he requested more funds and resources for the Russia probe:

But according to a Politico reporter who covers the White House, the DOJ is flatly denying this request was ever made:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor