Racing around social media right now is a report from the NY Times that just days before Comey was fired, he requested more funds and resources for the Russia probe:
But according to a Politico reporter who covers the White House, the DOJ is flatly denying this request was ever made:
REPORT: Justice Department FLATLY DENIES Comey requested more resources for Russia probe
Seeded on Thu May 11, 2017 4:48 AM
