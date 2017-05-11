Draining the swamp is entertaining!

The firing of James Comey as FBI director has generated more prognostications of President Donald Trump's demise.........

Trump's strategy to clean the swamp is not to focus on one item at a time; instead, he creates some establishment chaos daily that disrupts the equilibrium that allows the entrenched to block his moves. He is an amateur in politics, but he appears to be an expert. His communications team is not always allowed to smooth the optics, but then he will always face criticism for every decision.

Donald Trump is a determined person. He does not allow others to deter him from pursuing his policies. He was elected to disrupt Washington.

He plans to undo Obamacare despite congressional weak knees. He will push for tax reform. He intends to strengthen the military, repair the veterans' hospitals, and restore our economic vitality and jobs. He works against the Democrats and many hesitant Republicans, but he continues to enjoy the support of his voters. If he is successful, then he will enjoy the support of those who hesitated in November. The establishment (swamp) fears this result, as it threatens the establishment's income and power. For the bulk of working taxpayers and future generations, Trump's success is our success.