Trump Nominates Ten Conservatives to be Federal Judges

President Donald Trump unveiled a slate of ten judicial nominees to the federal courts on Monday who are mainstream conservatives, taking the next step to fulfill his campaign promise after his successful appointment of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

When it comes to judicial nominations, the president is best known for his home-run victory in his nomination and confirmation of Gorsuch. But even if Trump gets the expected opportunity to nominate two more justices during his first term, those three picks will be less than two percent of his judicial selections over the next four years.

Trump has already made one other judicial nomination: Judge Amul Thapar to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Thapar is currently a federal district judge (the trial court in the federal system) in Kentucky. But at this moment, there are 122 judicial vacancies in addition to the one Thapar will fill when he is confirmed.