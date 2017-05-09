Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6828 Comments: 47511 Since: Mar 2010

Sally Yates Undercuts Democrats' Argument For A Special Prosecutor In Trump-Russia Probe

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: Daily Caller
Seeded on Tue May 9, 2017 10:34 AM
Discuss:

Yates’ vote of confidence in Rosenstein nullifies demands from some Democrats in Monday’s hearing for the appointment of an outside prosecutor take over the investigation.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal pressed Yates to support a special prosecutor, though she declined to do so.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor