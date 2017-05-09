Yates’ vote of confidence in Rosenstein nullifies demands from some Democrats in Monday’s hearing for the appointment of an outside prosecutor take over the investigation.
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal pressed Yates to support a special prosecutor, though she declined to do so.
Sally Yates Undercuts Democrats' Argument For A Special Prosecutor In Trump-Russia Probe
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 9, 2017 10:34 AM
