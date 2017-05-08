Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6828 Comments: 47511 Since: Mar 2010

Pa. Voter Panel: Nation Still Divided, Democrats 'Out of Touch'

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: Free Beacon
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 11:16 AM
Discuss:

A panel of Pennsylvania voters told CBS host John Dickerson in a segment aired Sunday that the nation remains divided after President Trump's first 100 days in office.

One panelist, a life-long Democrat, called the Democratic Party "out of touch," while another said Democrats' continued focus on Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election made them "look a little desperate."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor