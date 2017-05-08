A panel of Pennsylvania voters told CBS host John Dickerson in a segment aired Sunday that the nation remains divided after President Trump's first 100 days in office.
One panelist, a life-long Democrat, called the Democratic Party "out of touch," while another said Democrats' continued focus on Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election made them "look a little desperate."
Pa. Voter Panel: Nation Still Divided, Democrats 'Out of Touch'
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 11:16 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment