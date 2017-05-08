Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6828 Comments: 47511 Since: Mar 2010

Trump: Yates Should Be Asked How Classified Information Got Leaked on Flynn

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: Free Beacon
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 11:13 AM
Discuss:

President Trump tweeted that former acting Attorney General Sally Yates should be pressed during her upcoming congressional testimony Monday on how classified information was leaked to the press about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Yates is expected to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee about concerns she raised in January regarding Flynn, who was forced out of the Trump administration in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his prior dealings with Russia.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor