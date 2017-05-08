President Trump tweeted that former acting Attorney General Sally Yates should be pressed during her upcoming congressional testimony Monday on how classified information was leaked to the press about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
Yates is expected to testify before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee about concerns she raised in January regarding Flynn, who was forced out of the Trump administration in February for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his prior dealings with Russia.
Trump: Yates Should Be Asked How Classified Information Got Leaked on Flynn
