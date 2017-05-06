The full contents of two Hillary Clinton emails about the Benghazi attack will soon be brought to light in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling Friday that the State Department has to share with the American people the contents of two emails sent two days after the 2012 attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya.
The release of the information was secured by the watchdog group Judicial Watch, which had sued the State Department through the Freedom of Information Act.
Judge Orders Text Of Clinton Emails On Benghazi To Be Released
