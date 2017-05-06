Newsvine

Patriot 8888

About 2016: The year America kicked that nasty woman to the curb! Articles: 79 Seeds: 6812 Comments: 47432 Since: Mar 2010

Hillary lost after elitist arrogant campaign

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Patriot 8888 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONthe Mail online
Seeded on Sat May 6, 2017 5:54 AM
Discuss:

Hillary Clinton is on her loser tour.

It’s been going on for a few months now, and it follows a familiar theme: she gives defiant speeches or interviews to empathetic audiences in which she makes it very clear there are myriad reasons why she lost the US election – but absolutely none of them has anything to do with her.

Tuesday, speaking at a ‘Women for Women’ event in New York, Hillary reached dizzying new heights of self-delusion as she tried to explain away the most humiliating loss in American political history.

‘I take absolute personal responsibility,’ she said, and then proceeded to do the complete opposite.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor