Hillary lost after elitist arrogant campaign

Hillary Clinton is on her loser tour.

It’s been going on for a few months now, and it follows a familiar theme: she gives defiant speeches or interviews to empathetic audiences in which she makes it very clear there are myriad reasons why she lost the US election – but absolutely none of them has anything to do with her.

Tuesday, speaking at a ‘Women for Women’ event in New York, Hillary reached dizzying new heights of self-delusion as she tried to explain away the most humiliating loss in American political history.

‘I take absolute personal responsibility,’ she said, and then proceeded to do the complete opposite.