Hillary Clinton is on her loser tour.
It’s been going on for a few months now, and it follows a familiar theme: she gives defiant speeches or interviews to empathetic audiences in which she makes it very clear there are myriad reasons why she lost the US election – but absolutely none of them has anything to do with her.
Tuesday, speaking at a ‘Women for Women’ event in New York, Hillary reached dizzying new heights of self-delusion as she tried to explain away the most humiliating loss in American political history.
‘I take absolute personal responsibility,’ she said, and then proceeded to do the complete opposite.
Hillary lost after elitist arrogant campaign
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat May 6, 2017 5:54 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment