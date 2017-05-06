Why the left is losing

But something deeper than policy is being contested, over and over again, in Britain, in America, and now in France. What's being contested is the nature of politics itself. And that's the debate the liberal left is increasingly losing.

In our common liberal understanding of the roots of politics, the government rules with the consent of the governed. Representative systems of government acknowledge that the people cannot rule directly, both because direct democracy is impractically cumbersome and because they lack the expertise necessary to make informed decisions. But the people's consent is still essential. And for the people to consent, there has to be a people — a political community that sees itself as a community...................

This process of self-definition is increasingly anathema to liberal parties. Ostensibly, the reason is fear of being exclusionary — even racist. To define the political community in any way beyond the purely formal — those who happen to live in a particular territory — is to risk implying a preference for one group over another.