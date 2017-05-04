President Trump Honors Little Sisters of the Poor on First White House Nat'l Day of Prayer in Years

President Donald Trump held the first National Day of Prayer event at the White House in many years on Thursday in the Rose Garden with approximately 150 guests in attendance.

The President announced his first trip overseas, which will take him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the Vatican. The trip will come ahead of the NATO G7. The President thanked all those gathered, spoke of the commemoration of the National Day of Prayer occurring the the White House for the first time in years, and took a moment during the course of his speech to bring the Little Sisters of the poor on stage as he spoke of his new religious freedom Executive Order.