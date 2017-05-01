“Actually, I’m going to push back,” Ms. Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, rebutted. “I disagree with you. When you talk —”
“Well, his fans are not with you,” Mr. Maher shot back. “Come on. They don’t like you, Pocahontas.”
Mr. Maher and the audience laughed, but Ms. Warren shrugged off the joke and continued with her talking points.
Bill Maher calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' to her face during interview
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon May 1, 2017 8:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment