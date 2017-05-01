New York comes up with the wackiest way yet to try to root out Trump's tax returns

That tax day march, protest or whatever it was produced pretty much nothing in terms of results if people were expecting President Trump to suddenly serve up all of his tax returns. The standard line coming out of the Press Secretary’s office hasn’t changed one iota, stating that nobody cares about this except the media (and liberal activists) and the nation elected him without seeing them. That hasn’t stopped a number of blue states from considering new and highly dubious laws requiring candidates to provide such documentation to appear on the ballot in 2020. Those efforts will no doubt be challenged in court and we won’t know the results for quite a while.

In the meantime, however, New York State is opting for a more… direct approach. They’re working on a bill which would reveal multiple years of state tax returns for any President, Vice President, governor, attorney general or senator who filed in New York.