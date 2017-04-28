Newsvine

Clinton Pollster: Trump's Support Is '5 Or 6 Points Better' Than Polls Suggest

A top strategist on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign and a longtime Clinton pollster says that President Trump’s approval rating is at least 5 or 6 points higher than polls currently show.

Writing at The Hill, Mark Penn says that polls showing that Trump has a 40 percent approval rating are the result of what he calls a “polling bubble.”

“Surveys taken from the perches in New York, Washington and Los Angeles may be obscuring rather than illuminating many of the underlying views and trends of the American electorate,” writes Penn, who started polling for Bill Clinton in 1994.

 

