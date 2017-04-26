President Trump is once again trolling the media — and looking to turn tables on the big mockfest they had planned for him — by skipping the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Saturday.
Instead of spending the evening getting skewered by a hostile Fourth Estate and a politicized comedian, Trump has opted to throw a party of his own with thousands of his supporters in Pennsylvania.
Media can have their dinner; Donald Trump will eat their lunch
Wed Apr 26, 2017
