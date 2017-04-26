Maxine Waters Floats Harebrained Russia Theory About Jason Chaffetz [VIDEO]

California Rep. Maxine Waters is quickly cementing her position as congressional Democrats’ go-to conspiracy theorist on all matters related to Trumpworld ties to the Kremlin, and she did not disappoint in a TV appearance on Tuesday.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, Waters speculated that Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s recent announcement that he will not seek re-election in 2018 may be due to his own improper links to the Russian government.

Waters acknowledged that she has no evidence to support that theory, but she offered it anyway.