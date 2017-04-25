Maxine Waters Pays Daughter $750,000 to Send Out Mailers, Then Slams Ivanka for Most Hypocritical Reason Ever...

Democrats have been vocal with their displeasure over Trump hiring his daughter Ivanka to work in the White House. Yet, they might want to spend a little more time keeping their own houses in order. It looks like the daughter of Maxine Waters, one of Trump’s biggest critics in D.C., has some things to explain about her working relationship with her mother…

One of the aspects of Maxine Water’s long political career is that for a representative of a district with very high unemployment she is not much of an advocate for job-creation.

Waters represents California’s 43rd District. This district has an unemployment rate of 11.3%, which is 115% higher than the 4.5% national unemployment average.

Yet Waters rarely if ever speaks on the need for job-creation.