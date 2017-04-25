Newsvine

Liberals 'Don't Understand What's Happening in the Country'

Tue Apr 25, 2017
"[C]lueless Hillary Clinton... to a close friend, “I don’t understand what’s happening in the country.”"

People like Hillary Clinton won’t understand what is happening to the country until they carve out the cataracts in their eyes that prevent them from seeing what their politics hath wrought. And it is pretty obvious that the same applies to the rest of elite liberaldom.

The political movement that built the welfare state and the administrative state and the liberal cultural hegemony is going on the rocks, and liberals can’t believe it.

 

